Hearts players celebrated the league triumph with their kids

The Phobians are the 2020/21 GPL champions after a draw against Liberty

Hearts will represent Ghana in next season's CAF Champions League

Some players of Accra Hearts of Oak shared the special moment of winning the Ghana Premier League with their children in adorable photos shared on social media.

The Phobians were crowned champions of the Ghana Premier League with a game to spare after a 1-1 draw against Liberty Professionals.

In photos sighted on Twitter by YEN.com.gh, captured by Frank Darkwa of 442GH, three players came to the field with their children to celebrate the occasion.

Adorable photos of Hearts players celebrating league triumph with their kids pops up. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Blaqqkoffi @442GH

Defender Nuru Sulley shared the moment with his daughter, with midfielder Benjamin Afutu seen around with two of his boys.

It is usually rare to see players in the Ghana Premier League bring their kids to the stadium to celebrate occasions like this, although it is common in Europe and other parts of the world.

This season's topflight league has been one of the most competitive campaigns, but Hearts knew it was all for grabs after their 1-0 victory over Asante Kotoko a fortnight ago.

The league triumph was their first in eleven years, having last won the competition in 2009, under Serbian trainer, Kosta Papic.

Accra Hearts of Oak will be representing Ghana in next season's CAF Champions League after over a decade of missing the competition.

The 2000 African champions last won a continental championship in 2004, beating Asante Kotoko on penalties in the final of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Hearts will now switch their attention to the FA Cup after reaching the last eight, following victory over Young Wise in the round of 16 last week.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has sent a congratulatory message to Accra Hearts of Oak after the club won the Premier League title on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

The Ghanaian giants won the Premier League title for the first time in eleven years despite a 1-1 draw against Liberty Professionals, following Kotoko's defeat to Bechem United.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia took to social media platform, Twitter, to send his message to the club.

