Chef de Mission of the Ghana Olympic team, Michael Aggrey has announced that Black Bombers skipper, Suleimanu Tetteh will be the General Captain of Team Ghana at Tokyo 2020.

According to Mr Aggrey, Tetteh will join Nadia Eke to lead Team Ghana at the opening ceremony on Friday, July 23 after organisers of the games instructed that two people, a male and female should bear the flags of participating nations.

Tetteh is a Corporal with the Prisons Service of Ghana and participated at the 2012 Olympics in London.

He also participated at the Ecowas Games in 2012, winning Gold in the light fly weight division.

Boxer Suleimanu Tetteh appointed General Captain of Ghana's Olympic team.

The heavy puncher also participated at the African Championships for Ghana and won a Silver medal in 2015 in Casablanca, Morocco.

Tetteh defeated Mozambican boxer, Juliano Maquina 4-1 in a split decision to become the first Ghanaian boxer to qualify for this year's Olympics.

He will be aiming to make Ghana proud in Tokyo in the coming days by winning a medal.

In other Olympic news, Ghana's ambassador to the United States of America, Hajia Alima Mahama took time off her busy schedules to visit the sprint team ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games.

Hajia Alima Mahama spent time with the team currently based in the United States as preparations continue for the global showpiece this month in Tokyo.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, posted by the Ghana Athletics Association, Hajia Mahama is seen interacting with the athletes and inspiring them to go for gold at the event.

