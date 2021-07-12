A social media user predicted Italy will win Euro 2020 final on penalty shoot-out

Italy defeated England 3-2 on penalties

Tweeps are in awe and have reacted to the 8-year-old prediction

A 2013 social media post of a football fan who accurately predicted England losing the Euro 2020 final to Italy on penalties has popped up after the final game 8 years later.

Twitter user Cameron (@lawseyitfc) tweeted on Friday, 22 February 2013:

England just lost the euro 2020 final against Italy on a penalty shoot-out, nothing has changed then!

Italy did defeat England after a 3-2 penalty shoot-out win on Sunday July 11.

Italian and English players express different emotions after the game. Source: Twitter/ESPNFC

Source: Twitter

In a pulsating game that ended 1-1 after Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw opened the scoring for the Three Lions with a volley from close range after connecting with Kieran Trippier's inch-perfect cross in the first half.

Leonardo Bonucci leveled the scores for the Italians in the second half after tapping in from close range after England failed to deal with a corner-kick.

Two stunning saves from Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma denied Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho from scoring in the penalty shoot-out to help the Azzurri win.

Twitter users all over the world joined the thread to seek answers from Cameron after this.

@castro1021 tweeted:

Who’s winning the World Cup next year???

@Anas_official_1 also tweeted:

Now that's a prediction #Euro2020Final #EnglandvsItaly

@yk_christiann tweeted:

Bruh how do people do this

@licapital retorted:

Someone get this guy a hedge fund analyst role ASAP

@faazmuhammed10 added:

This has to be one of the most iconic tweets in the history of twitter

In other contrasting news, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, the founder of Glorious Wave Chapel International, has set himself up for trolls on social media.

Ahead of the game, Badu Kobi had prophesied in his church that the Three Lions were going to win what would have been their first silverware since the 1966 World Cup.

The match ended 1-1 after extra time with Italy going on to win 3-2 on penalties with England missing the last three of their kicks.

