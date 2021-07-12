Hearts of Oak pocket GHC 250,000 for winning Ghana Premier League

Hearts of Oak will walk home with GHC 250,000 as prize money for winning the Ghana Premier League

The Phobians are champions of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League

Hearts will play WAFA in the final game of the season

New Ghana Premier League champions, Accra Hearts of Oak will pocket an amount of GHC 250,000 for winning the 2020/21 league season.

Hearts of Oak were confirmed champions after their 1-1 draw against Liberty Professionals on Sunday, July 11, 2021, following Asante Kotoko's defeat to Bechem United on the same day.

The Rainbow club will receive GHC 250,000 as prize money and other products from sponsors of the competition.

It is an upgrade of the GHC 180,000 received by Aduana Stars when they won the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League title.

Apart from the prize money, the Accra-based club will receive 40 medals as well as GHC 10,000 worth of products from Melcom Shopping Center.

The Phobians are winning the league for the first time in eleven years, thanks to the heroics of Daniel Barnieh, who netted in the 1-1 draw against Liberty Professionals.

Following their success in the domestic league, they will represent Ghana at the continental stage in the CAF Champions League.

Hearts' last success in Africa was when they beat fierce rivals Asante Kotoko in the final of the CAF Confederation Cup in 2004.

The 21 times champions have the opportunity of winning the double, having progressed to the last eight of the MTN FA Cup.

