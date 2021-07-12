Joshua Clottey: I want to fight Manny Pacquiao again for free

Joshua Clottey says he wants to fight Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao for a second time

He says he is willing to do it for free

Clottey and Pacquiao first faced off in March 2010

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Former IBF Welterweight champion Joshua Clottey says he wants to fight Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao again.

The Ghanaian lost their first and only encounter by a unanimous decision in March 2010 in front of a 36,000 capacity crowd at the Dallas Cowboys stadium.

Clottey revealed on Citi TV's The tracker show that he was not mentally prepared when the first bout happened but he has learnt his lessons and is willing to do it for free.

Joshua Clottey and Manny Pacquiao in action during their first bout. Source: Instagram/boxingnews247

Source: Instagram

“If he will give me a fight today, I will take it for no money. No money, no pay, absolutely zero I will fight him. It is because I want to restore my name”

Clottey added that he was not in the right frame of mind due to some financial disagreements with his manager over the fight purse.

“The manager did not help us but he should have. He was getting 33 per cent including the pay per view and made almost 1.9 million dollars from just that one fight."

He further disclosed that:

“I told him to take just 25 per cent of the fight as well as the pay per view and give me 8 per cent out of your cut. He refused to do it and all these issues were weighing down on my mind."

The orthodox fighter said he was ready to make up for the loss if given the opportunity.

“If I didn’t have all these issues going into the bout I would have been able to wear down Manny Pacquiao. He throws a lot of punches and with my blocking and hitting ability, I would give him problems."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Clottey has a record of 41 wins from 47 fights with 24 of those wins coming by way of knockout.

He last fought in 2019 against Aziz Mpomda at Odwira Akropong, a bout that resulted in a 9th round technical knockout victory.

In other boxing-related news, former WBA Welterweight champion, Ike Quartey has been spotted in new photos showing his plush office.

In the photos shared on Facebook by Joy FM sports presenter, Nathaniel Attoh, Quartey is seen dressed in fine kaftan as he hosted the sports journalist in his office.

The first of the photos had the former world champion showing a fist as he posed with Attoh. In the second, he seemed to be showing some documents to Attoh. The third had Quartey seated behind his office table while making a call.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen Newspaper