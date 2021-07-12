Emmanuel Nettey's mum proudly wore her son's jersey to work after Hearts' league triumph

Hearts won the Ghana Premier League after a draw against Liberty

Emmanuel Nettey is a key player for Hearts of Oak

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Mother of Hearts of Oak midfielder, Emmanuel Nettey, Madam Aaayo Nettey went to work on Monday in the jersey of her son to celebrate the club's Ghana Premier League triumph.

Nettey's mum, who is a petty trader at the Nungua market, surprised many of her colleagues when she arrived in the Rainbow jersey.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, the proud mother of the footballer is seen taking pictures in the number 10 jersey, with her son's name inscribed at the back.

Proud mother - Hearts midfielder Emmanuel Nettey's mum wears son's jersey to work. SOURCE: Facebook/ Des Nuttal Nartey

Source: Facebook

Emmanuel Nettey has been a key member of the title winning Accra Hearts of Oak team, having built a solid midfield partnership with Benjamin Afutu.

His scorcher against Accra Great Olympics is in contention for the goal of the season.

Having joined Hearts of Oak two seasons ago, the former Inter Allies player struggled with injuries at the beginning but recovered to be a rock in the team.

Accra Hearts of Oak ended an eleven year wait for the Premier League title with a 1-1 draw against Liberty Professionals, thanks to Asante Kotoko's defeat to Bechem United on the same day.

The Phobians are also in contention for the MTN FA Cup after advancing to the quarter finals following victory over Young Wise last week.

The 2000 African Champions will make a return to the CAF Champions League for the first time in over a decade.

Hearts last won a continental championship in 2004, when they beat Kotoko in the CAF Confederation Cup final.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, new Ghana Premier League champions, Accra Hearts of Oak will pocket an amount of GHC 250,000 for winning the 2020/21 league season.

Hearts of Oak were confirmed champions after their 1-1 draw against Liberty Professionals on Sunday, July 11, 2021, following Asante Kotoko's defeat to Bechem United on the same day.

The Rainbow club will receive GHC 250,000 as prize money and other products from sponsors of the competition.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen