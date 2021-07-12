Phobiaaa - Ghanaian rapper Manifest glitters in Hearts of Oak jersey

Manifest has shown support for newly crowned Ghana Premier League champions Hearts

The rapper was spotted in a Hearts of Oak jersey

Hearts were confirmed 2020/21 Ghana Premier League champions after draw against Liberty

Highly-rated Ghanaian rapper, Manifest, has joined the train in celebrating new Ghana Premier League champions, Hearts of Oak after dazzling in the club's Umbro jersey.

Manifest, known in real life as Kwame Ametepe Tsikata, released a picture of himself in the jersey surrounded by some kids with the caption "Madina to Jamestown to Ewiase" on his personal Twitter page.

Madina to the Universe is the title of his upcoming album and the rapper is expected to unleash some mindboggling lyrics due to his dexterous ability in the art.

Manifest has not publicly declared the team he supports in the Ghana Premier League, but his show of love for Hearts of Oak in his current picture can be assumed that he is a Phobian.

The rapper is famed for several hits songs since he exploded on the Ghanaian scene, with the song 'suffer.'

His album No Where Cool is rated amongst the top five all time musical projects from the West African country.

Three months ago, the rapper released a piece with American-Ghanaian rapper Vic Mensa which was an instant hit.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak were crowned the champions of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League after a pulsating 1-1 draw on Sunday against Liberty Professionals in Accra.

It was the first league triumph by the Rainbow club in eleven years, having struggled in the last decade.

The Phobians will represent Ghana in Africa next season in the CAF Champions League.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that new Ghana Premier League champions, Accra Hearts of Oak will pocket an amount of GHC 250,000 for winning the 2020/21 league season.

Hearts of Oak were confirmed champions after their 1-1 draw against Liberty Professionals on Sunday, July 11, 2021, following Asante Kotoko's defeat to Bechem United on the same day.

The Rainbow club will receive GHC 250,000 as prize money and other products from sponsors of the competition.

