Hasaacas Ladies have received massive support from the Vice President and Information Minister

The Women's League champions are the first female team to represent Ghana in Africa

Hasaacas Ladies have been drawn in Group B of the WAFU Zone B qualifiers

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghana's Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah have made donations to Hasaacas Ladies ahead of the Women's Champions League.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia donated an amount of $10,000 to the team ahead of their trip to Ivory Coast to begin their CAF Women's Champions League adventure.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, posted by the club, the office of the vice president led by Tamimu Issah made the donation on Monday, July 12. 2021.

Bawumia and Oppong Nkrumah donate to Hasaacas Ladies ahead of CAF Women Champions League. SOURCE: Twitter/ @HasaacasLadies

Source: Twitter

"The club on Monday morning received a cash donation of $10,000.00 from His Excellency, Mahamudu Bawumia in support of our quest to represent Ghana in the WAFU Zone B Women's Championship," wrote Hasaacas Ladies on Twitter.

"Everyone at Sekondi Hasaacas FC extends appreciation to Honorable Mahamudu Bawumia, second gentleman of the land for his generous extension to support us on this worthy cause. It's a big thank you from the Giants of the West!," added the club.

Information minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is reported to have also made a donation to the club, however, the exact amount was not disclosed, although it is believed to be a huge sum.

The donations are expected to boost the morale of the Ghanaian champions as they prepare for the maiden edition of the CAF Women Champions League.

The National Women's League winners and FA Cup champions will travel to Ivory Coast for the preliminary stages of the competition.

Hasaacas Ladies have been drawn in Group B of WAFU Zone B alongside Nigerian champions River Angels and AS Police of Niger.

The winner of the Zone travels to Egypt for the main tournament later this year.

The CAF Women Champions League was formed last year, but the outbreak of COVID-19 and travel restriction forced the competition to be moved to 2021.

It is Africa's version of the famous European Women's Champions League, which Barcelona beat Chelsea to win last season.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia sent a congratulatory message to Accra Hearts of Oak after the club won the Premier League title on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

The Ghanaian giants won the Premier League title for the first time in eleven years despite a 1-1 draw against Liberty Professionals, following Kotoko's defeat to Bechem United.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia took to social media platform, Twitter, to send his message to the club.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen