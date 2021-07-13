Black Stars defender Daniel Amartey has joined Leicester City for pre-season

Daniel Amartey ended his vacation in Ghana to start preparations for next season

The Ghanaian defender won the English FA Cup with Leicester last season

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghana defender, Daniel Amartey, has finally touched down in England to begin pre-season with last season's English FA Cup winners, Leicester City.

The 26-year-old center back reported to camp on Monday, July 12, 2021 as the 2016 English Premier League champions begin preparations for the 2021/22 season.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, posted by Leicester, the Black Stars player is seen arriving at the club's LCFC's training ground.

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey arrives in England for Leicester City pre-season. SOURCE: Twitter/ @DanAmartey @LCFC

Source: Twitter

Daniel Amartey had a strong finish to last season after recovering from a lengthy injury spell to feature in 12 Premier League matches.

He also played a pivotal role as the Foxes won the English FA Cup by beating Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea at Wembley in May.

The Ghanaian center back will be hoping to stay injury-free as he strives for another successful campaign in England.

Amartey will be playing a huge role at the club next season following the retirement of defender and long standing captain, Wes Morgan at the end of last season.

The former FC Copenhagen player was in Ghana for vacation and played a part in the Black Stars' double international friendlies against Morocco and Ivory Coast.

The Leicester City player played full ninety minutes in both games, as Ghana lost to Morocco in Rabat and drew against Ivory Coast in Cape Coast.

Leicester City began gym work and regular jogging routines on the first day of pre-season.

The club has lined up friendlies against Burton, Wycombe and Queens Park Rangers before the Community Shield against Manchester City on August 7, 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In a related sports story, YEN.com.gh reported that, English-born Ghanaian forward, Callum Hudson-Odoi, has joined two other Chelsea teammates and manager, Thomas Tuchel for pre-season.

The 20-year-old attacker joined Tammy Abraham and Tino Anjorin as players to report to camp on the first day of pre-season at the Cobham Training Center.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, posted by the English club on Twitter, the winger is leaving no stone unturned as he goes through the drills.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen