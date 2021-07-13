Sprinter Joseph Amoah is begging Prophet Badu Kobi not to prophecy about Team Ghana

Badu Kobi has had recent prophecies turn out false

Amoah will compete for Ghana in the 200-metre and 4x100-metre relay races

Ghana’s 200-metre athlete, Joseph Paul Amaoh, popularly known as Joe Paul is pleading with Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi not to make any prophecies concerning Team Ghana at this year’s Summer Olympics (Tokyo 2020).

The Founder and Overseer of the Glorious Wave Church International, Badu Kobi has come under intense scrutiny after recent predictions he made went south.

Prophet Badu Kobi predicted Brazil and England were going to win the Copa America and Euro 2020 trophies respectively but those predictions fell off the mark as Argentina and Italy won those trophies.

Keep Your prophecies: Ghanaian Athlete Joe Paul pleads with Badu Kobi.

Source: Facebook

In a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, Joe Paul begged the prophet not to make any prophecy about team Ghana at the Olympic games.

“Badu Kobi, please do not make any prophecy about the Ghana Olympic team. I beg you!”

Joe Paul, who has personal best times of 20.08 seconds and 10.01 seconds in the 200-metres and 100-metres respectively, will be representing Ghana in the 200-metre and the 4x100-metre relay events at Tokyo 2020.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Joe Paul had withdrawn from the 100-metre dash to concentrate on the 200-metre race with team mate Ben Azamati also withdrawing from the 200-metre race to concentrate on the 100-metre dash.

The head coach of Ghana’s athletic team, Andre Owusu said this was to keep both athletes fresh and avoid any burn out.

“In other to preserve them and keep them fresh for the relays, we decided the best thing to do is to have them run in one race each”

Meanwhile, Ghana's ambassador to the United States of America, Hajia Alima Mahama took time off her busy schedules to visit the sprint team ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games.

Hajia Alima Mahama spent time with the team currently based in the United States as preparations continue for the global showpiece this month in Tokyo.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, posted by the Ghana Athletics Association, Hajia Mahama is seen interacting with the athletes and inspiring them to go for gold at the event.

