Asamoah Gyan has been rated above Algeria's Bounedjah as best finisher at AFCON

He secured more votes in CAF's online polls for best striker

The Legon Cities striker has scored eights goals at the Nations Cup

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Legendary Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan, has received massive endorsement from fans of African football in an online poll by the CAF as a better finisher than Algerian forward, Baghdad Bounedjah.

The 35-year-old, who has eight goals from eight Nations Cup, pulled 63 percent of votes in a Twitter poll between him and the 2019 AFCON winner.

Bounedjah netted twice including the winner as Algeria won the AFCON two years ago.

CAF asked on Twitter, who fans will choose to lead their attack, and most people went for Asamoah Gyan.

Asamoah Gyan beats Algeria's Baghdad Bounedjah as best finisher in CAF's online polls. SOURCE: Twitter/ @CAF_Online

Source: Twitter

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana's all time leading scorer with 51 goals from 109 international appearances following a colourful career in the Black Stars jersey.

Despite not winning any international trophy with Ghana, the Legon Cities striker is revered globally for his skills and attacking prowess.

Gyan remains Africa's all time leading scorer at the FIFA World Cup with six goals from three tournaments.

The 2010 BBC African Player of the Year powered Ghana to the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup, as the West African's became the third country from the continent to achieve such a feat.

Recently, the legendary striker was joined by Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as the only two players to score in nine consecutive international tournaments.

These days, Gyan plays for Ghana Premier League club, Legon Cities, after returning home following over a decade of successful football in Europe and Asia.

Gyan left Ghana at a tender age to begin his career in Europe, where he plied his trade with the likes of Udinese, Modena, Stade Rennes and Sunderland before moving to Asia in a big money transfer.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In a related sports story, YEN.com.gh reported that, legendary Ghanaian forward Asamoah Gyan has reacted to Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo equalling his record of scoring at nine major international tournaments.

Gyan held the record for the past four years until Ronaldo scored in the Group G opener at EURO 2020 to match the Ghanaian footballer’s achievement.

In a Twitter post by statistics firm Squawka, they presented the records of both players with Gyan reacting by posting an emoji portraying, he is mute.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen