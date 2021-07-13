James Eduful says his dream is to coach Ghana's Black Stars

He become disabled after an accident during a rainstorm

James helped set up a football team with his brother

He wants to further his coaching courses to be able to coach at the highest level

A video of a young man, James Eduful, has emerged with him saying he wants to coach Ghana’s senior national football team.

In a video interview with SVTV host DJ Nyame, sighted by YEN.com.gh, James who is popularly known as Coach Sympathy said his dream is to become the first ever person with disability to coach the Black Stars.

Coach Sympathy said he lost his limbs when he was about six years old during a heavy downpour while going home with his mother.

“It was raining and my mom had to take us home because it was late. She carried me on her back but she slipped and fell. The next day, I could not get out of bed and after several attempts realised I could not walk.”

Coach Sympathy said he always loved football and was not going to let the accident set him back so he decided to venture into coaching.

He narrated that his passion sent him to Kumasi where he set up a football team with his brother. His good works did not go unnoticed as someone recommended him to the owner of a Division 2 team in Kasoa.

“I travelled to Kumasi to set up my team with my brother. Later in 2017, I was invited to coach a division two club in Kosoa so I had to come to Accra. Back then, the club was not doing well in the first round of matches. But eventually, I changed their formation, doubled their training.”

He continued by saying his hard work helped change the team's fortune around.

“After the second round, I had won nine matches and drawn twice which propelled the team to third in the league standings”

Coach Sympathy’s success with the Kasoa club led to other teams extending offers for him but he could not accept because he did not have the required qualification.

“I have only one certificate which is a juvenile course. I want to study other coaching courses, but there is no money. I wish to have license A one day,”

