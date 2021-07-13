A Hearts of Oak fan in Kumasi insists striker Afriyie Barnieh deserves Ballon D'or nomination

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh led Hearts to the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title

The Black Satellites captain was also an AFCON U-20 winner

A popular Hearts of Oak fan in Kumasi, who goes by the name Hassan, believes striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh deserves a Ballon D'or nomination.

According to Hassan, the Black Satellites captain should be considered in the same bracket with Italy's European championship winner, Jorginho, who has been tipped for the coveted individual award.

In an interview with Kumasi-based radio station, Pure FM, the excited Hearts fan gave justifications for the need to hand the striker a nomination.

"When I say Barnieh deserves to be nominated for the Ballon D'or, people will say I'm crazy but the boy deserves to be there," he said.

"When we were playing in the WAFU U-20 Cup of nations, he scored the winner as Ghana brought the trophy home. And then we went to the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations and he again netted the winner," he added.

"And he scored the winner when Hearts beat Kotoko to win the league, even yesterday he scored in the game against Liberty. So why does he not deserve it?.

"The Jorginho everybody is pushing for, didn't he miss a penalty in the Euro final?. He didn't even score at the Euros. FIFA needs to include Afriyie in the Ballon D'or."

The Ballon D'or, originally was an award handed to players from Europe and was popularly known as the European Footballer of the Year Award.

However, it was expanded to included players who actively ply their trade in Europe, regardless of the continent a footballer is from.

In recent times, it has become more of a global award.

Daniel Afriyie Barniel has been a key player for Hearts this season, scoring the decisive winner against Asante Kotoko a fortnight ago.

He has been linked with clubs abroad but the 18-year-old is expected to stay at Hearts for another season.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, new Ghana Premier League champions, Accra Hearts of Oak will pocket an amount of GHC 250,000 for winning the 2020/21 league season.

Hearts of Oak were confirmed champions after their 1-1 draw against Liberty Professionals on Sunday, July 11, 2021, following Asante Kotoko's defeat to Bechem United on the same day.

The Rainbow club will receive GHC 250,000 as prize money and other products from sponsors of the competition.

