Baba Rahman has returned to Chelsea FC for pre-season

The full-back was on loan with Greek side POAK Thessaloniki

He is being monitored by Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel is monitoring Ghanaian left back Baba Rahman for the first team according to reporter Nizaar Kinsella.

The fast-paced defender who has joined fellow Chelsea stars at the club’s Cobham training ground in London is set to start pre-season with the European champions.

27-year-old Rahman was loaned to POAK Thessaloniki in January and helped the Greek side to win the Greek Cup with impressive performances.

Rahman joined Chelsea in 2015 but has struggled to stay in the plans of successive managers, resulting in loan stints with four clubs.

According to Nizaar, Tuchel will like to see how Rahman together with the other players who were on loan perform in training before deciding on their futures.

The Blues are set to play London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham in August as part of pre-season preparations before playing Villareal in the European Super Cup on Wednesday, 11 August.

