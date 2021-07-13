The former coach has sent out a congratulatory message to the phobians

Kenichi coached Hearts for seven months

Hearts just won this season's Premier League title

Japanese coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi has sent out a congratulatory message to Accra Hearts of Oak for winning this season’s Ghana Premier League title.

The Phobians were declared champions after they drew with Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium and rivals Kumasi Asante Kototo lost to Bechem United.

The draw with Liberty meant Hearts have now opened a four-point gap on Kotoko with a game left to play.

Many people have applauded the phobians and former coach Kenichi was not left out. In a tweet spotted by YEN.com.gh the Japanese wrote:

“I'd like to congratulate Accra Hearts of Oak and their supporters for winning 2020-2021 Ghana Premier League. "Never say die!"

Kenechi, who is the first Asian to coach a Ghanaian team, was appointed in November 2015 and was sacked in June 2016.

The energetic Japanese who was cherished by a section of Hearts supporters is best remembered for his team's second half performances.

Kenichi who is now the coach of Navy Sea Hawks FC in Sri Lanka has stated his desire to return to coach in a Ghana in the future.

YEN.com.gh reported on Monday that former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah was not left out of the celebrations following Accra Hearts of Oak's league triumph on Sunday despite the 1-1 draw against Liberty Professionals.

The legendary ex-Ghana international started his career with the Phobians before moving to Europe at a very young age to continue his football dreams.

However, the Red, Yellow and Blue colours run through his veins as he reacted immediately with a tweet following the Accra-based club's success.

