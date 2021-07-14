Hearts legend Bernard Don Bortey opens up on his relationship with the fans

Don Bortey helped Hearts win several titles in the 2000's

The former Ghana player played for Hearts between 2001 to 2010

Former Hearts of Oak player and ex-Ghana international Bernard Don Bortey has made an interesting revelation about fans of the new Premier League champions.

According to the former Phobian, he was treated like Jesus Christ by fans of Accra Hearts of Oak during his playing days, although he always had problems with management of the team.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Atinka FM's total sports page on Facebook, Don Bortey disclosed that fans will lay their clothes on the floor for him to walk.

“I was treated like Jesus Christ by Hearts of Oak fans. They placed their shirts and clothing on the floor and I walked on it just like it was done for Jesus Christ," he said.

Don Bortey also likened his treatment to what the club's new darling boy, Ibrahim Salifu is enjoying now, referring to the days when monies were thrown at him after games.

"If you look at Salifu Ibrahim everyone is mentioning his name here and there. In the game against Liberty you saw the money that the fans dropped on him but let me say that the money the Hearts of Oak fans poured on me those days was lot more than this. I have taken some really good money from them than Salifu has," he added.

Don Bortey played for Accra Hearts of Oak between 2001 to 2010, winning the Ghana Premier League four times.

He also played a key role as the Accra-based giants won the 2004 CAF Confederation Cup and was top scorer in the 2002 Premier League season.

The Phobians ended an eleven year wait for the Ghana Premier League title after their 1-1 draw over the weekend confirmed them as champions, following Asante Kotoko's defeat at Bechem United.

Source: Yen.com.gh