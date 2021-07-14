Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey featured in Arsenal's pre-season friendly defeat

Arsenal lost 2-1 to Hibernian in their first preparatory game

Thomas Partey came on in the second half

Ghana midfielder Thomas Teye Partey tasted defeat in his first pre-season game with English giants Arsenal after they lost 2-1 to Scottish club, Hibernian on Tuesday.

Thomas Partey made a second half appearance as the Gunners began preparations on a losing note.

It was the Ghana international's first pre-season game with the club, having arrived in London on transfer deadline day last summer.

Arsenal started the game the better of the two sides and should have taken the lead through English born Ghanaian, Eddie Nketiah, but the young forward missed the opportunity.

Moments later, Hibernian took the lead after Arsenal defender Arthur Okonkwo failed to control a back pass from teammate Cedric, leaving Martin Boyle with the easiest task of slotting home.

Thomas Partey and Ivory Coast forward, Nicolas Pepe were all introduced after the break and both came close only to be denied by the woodwork.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder had his expertly taken freekick hit the crossbar.

And again against the run of play, Hibernian doubled their lead after Daniel Mackay headed in from a cross.

Nicolas Pepe had the chance to pull one back from a spot kick but missed before with seven minutes remaining, Emile Rowe Smith grabbed a consolation for the English side.

The Gunners, who are currently camping in Scotland, will next face Champions, Rangers as preparations continue ahead of the upcoming season.

The London club will be hoping for a better campaign next season after failing to qualify for European football last season, having finished eight at the end of the campaign.

