Mercy Tagoe has invited 38 players to start preparations for AWCON qualifiers

Ghana will play the Super Falcons of Nigeria for a place at AWCON 2022

The Black Queens will start the qualifiers in October, 2021

Head coach of the Black Queens, Mercy Quarcoo-Tagoe, has invited thirty-eight players to camp ahead of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Queens will face the Super Falcons of Nigeria in a two legged game with the first in October 2021 and the second in February 2022.

In a list published by the Ghana Football Association and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the called up players will start preparations on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe invites 38 players to camp ahead of AWCON qualifiers. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

Ghana's female national team is yet to win the Africa Women Cup of Nations, although they have been close on a number of occasion.

Unfortunately, their dreams of winning the title has always been crashed by their opponents in the qualifiers, Nigeria.

Meanwhile, coach Mercy Tagoe is hoping to end the drought, having masterminded the team's success at the WAFU Cup of Nations in 2018.

Ghana failed to progress from the Group stages of the last Nations Cup hosted in the country in 2018.

Below is the list of 38 players invited to camp:

Goalkeepers: Fafali Dumehasi (Police Ladies), Abigail Tawia Mensah (Berry Ladies), Victoria Agyei Antwi (Kumasi Sports Academy), Martha Annan (Sea Lions), Cynthia Konlan-Findib (Pearl Pia Ladies) Mary Neequaye (Immigration Ladies)

Defenders: Ellen Coleman (Lady Strikers), Beatrice Sesu (Police Ladies), Philicity Asuako (Police Ladies), Janet Egyir (Hasaacas Ladies), Susan Ama Duah (Berry Ladies), Justice Tweneboaa (Ampem Darkoa Ladies).

Midfielders: Priscilla Okyere (Ampem Darkoa Ladies), Sonia Opoku (Ampem Darkoa Ladies), Mary Essiful (Soccer Intellectuals, Nina Norshie (Berry Ladies), Veronica Appiah (Hasaacas Ladies), Grace Adams (Berry Ladies).

Forwards: Vivian Konadu (Thunder Queens), Doris Boaduwaa (Hasaacas Ladies), Uwaisa Mawia (Ampem Darkoa Ladies), Rasheeda Inkoom (Prisons Ladies), Gladys Anfobea (Lady Strikers), Sandra Owusu-Ansah (Supreme Ladies), Ayisha Yakubu (Pearl Pia Ladies), Jacqueline Asamoah (Kumasi Sports Academy), Millot Pokua (Hasaacas Ladies), Elizabeth Owusua (Sea Lions), Sophia Agyakwa (Soccer Intellectuals), Alice Kusi (Fabulous Ladies).

