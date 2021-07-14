Ghana defender Ofosu Appiah has been banned for a year

He has also been fined 1000 Euros

Appiah and two others have also been reported to the police

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Reports making rounds indicate that Ghanaian footballer Ofosu Appiah has been banned from playing for a year and fined for match-fixing.

Defender Appiah is part of three players from FC Noah Jūrmala in Latvia’s top flight who have been charged and will be expected to pay a fine of 1,000euros each.

According to a report by Latvian Public Broadcasting website eng.lsm.lv sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Latvian Football Federation (LFF) has approached the state police with an application for a criminal offense.

Former Kotoko player banned and to be prosecuted for match-fixing in Latvia. Source: Instagram/footy24

Source: Instagram

The case against Appiah, Serbian goalkeeper, Bojan Knezevic and Ukrainian forward, Aleksey Babir was initiated in connection with the Optibet Premier League Championship game between FC Noah Jūrmala and FK Liepāja played on Sunday, 29 May, 2021.

"After obtaining, compiling and analyzing the information, the LFF Fair Games and Ethics Committee has acknowledged that the game was manipulated by the representatives of FC "Noah Jūrmala" in order to achieve a specific result of the game"

The LFF President, Vadims Ļašenko in a statement reiterated the federations stance against dishonest and fraudulent activities.

"There is no place for dishonest and fraudulent activities in Latvian football. We react actively and sharply to every signal or indication we receive. We are grateful to everyone who helps us to identify the perpetrators and point out any possible illegal activities. that is out of the law."

31-year old Appiah started his football career with Ajax Football Academy in Kumasi before moving on to play for AshGold, Hearts of Lions and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported on Tuesday, a video of a young man, James Eduful, who says he wants to coach Ghana’s senior national football team.

In a video interview with SVTV host DJ Nyame, sighted by YEN.com.gh, James who is popularly known as Coach Sympathy said his dream is to become the first-ever person with disability to coach the Black Stars.

Coach Sympathy said he lost his limbs when he was about six years old during a heavy downpour while going home with his mother.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen