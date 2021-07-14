Giorgio Chiellini: How Masters holder masterminded Italy's EURO 2020 triumph

Giorgio Chiellini remains one of the few players to have successfully combined football with education

The Italian defender played a vital role as the Azzuris won Euro 2020

The 36-year-old added the Euros to his fine collection of trophies

In football, it is hard to find a player combine their work on the pitch as well as pursue education to the highest level, but Italy's EURO winner Giorgio Chiellini defied the odds to be a success on the pitch and in lecture halls.

Fresh off winning the 2020 European championship with Italy, Giorgio Chiellini's performance at the competition cannot be understated as he played a leading role in the country's second success at the EUROS.

Although, the defender is revered for his outstanding role on the field, the Livorno native has a Bachelors and Master Degrees from the University of Turin despite the exhaustions that comes with playing the sport.

Chiellini first obtained a Bachelors degree in Economics from the University of Turin in 2010 and seven years later, he bagged a Master degree in Business administration from the same University.

It is no surprise he is one of the most respected players and leader at both Juventus and the Italian national football team.

Until the 2020 Euro triumph, Italy had won the competition only once, despite winning the World Cup in 2006, their most recent success before the Euros that ended over the weekend.

Going into the tournament, the Italians knew they needed inspiration from someone who can lead on and off the pitch and regardless of his age, Roberto Mancini picked a 36-year-old Chiellini as his captain.

Chiellini was a standout performer, playing five games, which cumulated to 444 minutes and picked only one caution at the tournament, which was in the final against England, when he hurled Bukayo Saka back after the petite Arsenal star was left with pace to burn.

Interestingly, the old center-back covered 47.4 kilometers at the competition with a passing accuracy of 90 percent, he made 21 clearance and had two vital blocks.

He recovered 37 balls and made three crucial tackles.

At the point when the Italians were down in the finals against the Three Lions, it was Chiellini's crucial header which hit the post and fell into the part of Leornardo Bonucci for the equalizer.

Even before the final, he had inspired his team to penalty shootout victory over Spain, and his calmness ahead of the shootout against England was such a morale booster for his teammates.

He may be an achiever on the pitch, but his leadership knowledge earned from the lecture halls has been massively translated on the pitch as Italy secure a second European championship, thanks to the evergreen Chiellini.

