Macus Rashford has received support and affection from fans after he faced racist attacks from a section of Brits following England’s loss to Italy at the EURO 2020 finals last Sunday.

Rashford, who was one of England's five penalty takers along with three other black players, faced awful abuse including the defacing of his mural after the finals.

Some local residents in south Manchester have come together to transform a moment of hatred into something beautiful and admirable by sticking messages of love and support over the graffiti in his honour.

Other sports men such as Kylian Mbappé, Lewis Hamilton and David Beckham have also sent Marcus Rashford personal messages of support following the match and after-attacks.

The response has been heart-warming, with the black plastic originally used to cover up the abuse in Withington now carrying hundreds of messages of support from the local community.

Some are short but sweet notes such as 'Role model', 'Inspiration' and 'Hero'. Others are longer letters hailing Rashford for his commitment and bravery on and off the pitch.

Rashford shared a note on Monday evening in which he said, "seeing the response in Withington had me on the verge of tears."

The mural to the 23-year-old was originally commissioned by community project on Withington Walls and painted by street artist Akse.

Arrest

A man has been arrested after a racist tweet was sent to Marcus Rashford. According to the BBC, the offensive tweet appeared on the account of a youth football coach, who claimed his Twitter account was hacked and the suspect has since been released under investigation.

The West Mercia force also arrested a man in his 60's from Shropshire over racist comments about England footballers on Facebook.

There has been widespread condemnation of online abuse aimed at the England and Manchester United attacker, Rashford as well as Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after the trio missed penalties in England's Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

