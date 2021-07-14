Ghana winger Christian Atsu has expressed disappointment over the fact that Ghana has not won the AFCON in years

Atsu is unhappy Ghana has not won the Nations Cup since 1982

The former Newcastle United player has however explained his absence in the Black Stars team

Ghana winger Christian Atsu says it is very sad that the Black Stars have not won the Africa Cup of Nations since 1992 despite coming close three times.

The unattached footballer is yet to see the country win Africa's prestigious national football tournament as he was born nine years following Ghana's last success.

In an interview with the UK's The Athletic, the winger shared his thoughts about the national team and explained his absence in recent times.

“The coach understands and he told me to let him know when I’m ready. I need to be playing first,” Atsu told Athletic UK.

“If you look at the players Ghana has produced since we last won the AFCON (in 1982), it’s very sad,” added the player.

“We must target the January 2022 tournament. If I am part of it, as I hope, I will give everything. I do not want to retire without winning a trophy for Ghana. If I do, I’ll be a failure."

Christian Atsu was a member of the Black Stars team that came close to ending Ghana's trophy drought in 2015, but penalty shootout defeat to Ivory Coast meant the Black Stars will have to wait for another tournament.

In 1992, Ghana suffered similar fate, losing to the Ivorians on penalties and in 2010, the team were beaten by Egypt.

The former Chelsea player could be included in coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor's team for the Nations Cup next year in Cameroon.

The 29-year-old is currently unattached after leaving Newcastle United at the end of last season.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana defender, Daniel Amartey, has finally touched down in England to begin pre-season with last season's English FA Cup winners, Leicester City.

The 26-year-old center back reported to camp on Monday, July 12, 2021 as the 2016 English Premier League champions begin preparations for the 2021/22 season.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, posted by Leicester, the Black Stars player is seen arriving at the club's LCFC's training ground.

