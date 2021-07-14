. Isaac Dogboe has received his NABF featherweight title

Former WBO super bantamweight champion, Isaac Doggboe, has finally received his title after defeating Adam Lopez.

On June 19, 2021, in Las Vegas, the Ghanaian took on Lopez and he reigned supreme over the latter.

With the majority decision win, Dogboe took Lopez's NABF featherweight belt from him.

Isaac Dogboe receives NABF belt in his gym in Washington DC; photo drops (Photo credit: Instagram/Isaac Dogboe)

Source: Instagram

Now, the Ghanaian hard puncher has received the title he won last month.

In a photo he posted on Instagram, Dogboe is seen with the title.

He was flanked by his trainers and his colleagues in his gym in Washington DC, USA.

Dogboe wrote, "Massive Thanks the North American Boxing Federation #NABF for sending me my new TITLE. Another ONE added to my collection. ON TO THE NEXT ONE ☝. NEHO!!."

The former Olympian's followers on Instagram have congratulated him.

@senatues: "Congratulations."

@_kingmajid__: "Congratulations big brother."

@maliakaelormy: "Congrats champ ❤️❤️ more to come."

@peacedemay: "Congratulations once again."

@cashwizard3: "NEHO NEHO."

Source: Yen