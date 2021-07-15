Godfried Frimpong has joined Portuguese topflight side Moreirense

The Dutch-born Ghanaian signed a four-year deal with the club

Frimpong spent the last six seasons at Benfica

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender, Godfried Owusu Frimpong, has joined Portuguese Primeira Liga side Moreirense on a four-year deal from rivals Benfica.

The 22-year-old completed the move on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, after putting pen to paper following the completion of his medicals.

The club confirmed the arrival of the Ghanaian left back on their official website.

Ghanaian defender Godfried Frimpong joins Portuguese topflight side Moreirense. SOURCE: Twitter/ @MoreirenseFC

"Moreirense SAD informs that it reached an agreement with the athlete Godfried Frimpong, having signed a contract with our club valid for the next 4 seasons," wrote the club on their official website.

"22-year-old Frimpong, a Dutch youth international, has represented SL Benfica for the last 6 seasons, the club where he completed his training.

"Aligned as left defender and with this signing, the squad under the command of João Henriques is thus reinforced with another young man of quality and great margin of progression."

Owusu Frimpong started his career with Dutch lower tier side Laakwatier before moving to Sparta Rotterdam Youth team.

His glaring potential saw him earn a move to Portuguese giants Benfica at the age of 16, and has since grown through the ranks before his latest switch.

He has started pre-season with Moreirense as he builds his fitness ahead of the start of the new season. He is expected to play a key role at the club in the upcoming campaign.

