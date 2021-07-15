Ghana footballer Christian Atsu has defended his move to Chelsea

Atsu joined Chelsea in 2013 from FC Porto

He said there was no way he could have turned down an offer from Chelsea

Black Stars winger Christian Atsu has defended his move to Chelsea, saying it was the right choice.

Atsu joined Chelsea in the summer of 2013 after a bright stint with Portuguese side FC Porto.

However, the 29-year old failed to make any appearance for the London club and eventually left to join Newcastle in 2017.

The Black Stars player received a lot of criticism for his move to Stamford Bridge from some section of Ghanaians but insists he was meant to star with the Blues.

In an interview with The Athletic, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Atsu said the fact that the move did not work out does not make it a bad one.

"I believed I could make it at Chelsea, so I went there. It didn’t happen, but that does not make it a bad move.”

He added that the magnitude of a club like Chelsea meant there was no way he could have said no.

"Would I be at a big European club now? Maybe, but nobody can tell me that for certain. If Chelsea want to sign you, how can you say no?

Atsu had loan spells at Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem, English sides Everton and Bournemouth before Spanish outfit Malaga.

He then joined Newcastle initially on loan in 2016 before completing a permanent transfer the following year.

Atsu is now a free agent after his spell with Newcastle ended after the 2020/2021 footballing season.

