Ghana captain Andre Ayew is optimistic about the future of the Black Stars

The 31-year-old believes the team is in safe hands with Kudus and Issahaku available

The Black Stars will be heading to AFCON 2022 with some new breed of players

Ghana captain Andre Ayew is optimistic about the future of the Black Stars following the emergence of young talents Mohammed Kudus and Fatawu Issahaku.

The youngsters, including goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim have been part of the Black Stars in recent times and it is likely they will be part of the team at AFCON 2022.

In quotes sighted by YEN.com.gh on Citi Sports, Ayew revealed how excited he is about the talents coming through the team.

“The talent is there; maybe a bit less experience but the talent, the endeavour, fighting spirit, the desire to do good things are there. I can feel it when I’m with the boys at camp, they are very hungry and motivated,” Ayew said, as quoted by Citi Sports.

“[Issahaku], Kudus, Danlad [Ibrahim], all these young guys coming up, they have a bright future but to be successful, they need to be able to deal with the pressure.

“I hope that as a squad we will be ready to fulfill what the nation wants.”

Mohammed Kudus has been a revelation since making his debut for the Black Stars in the Nations Cup qualifier against South Africa in 2019.

The 20-year-old scored twice against the Bafana Bafana in the qualifiers as Ghana sealed a ticket to AFCON 2022.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who was best player at the AFCON U-20 earlier this year, is yet to make his Black Stars debut but was a member of the team for the qualifiers in March and the international friendlies against Morocco and Ivory Coast.

King Faisal goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim is the third goalkeeper of the Black Stars after earning back to back qualifiers and has been inspiring in his club's fight for survival in the Ghana Premier League.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana winger, Christian Atsu says it is very sad that the Black Stars have not won the Africa Cup of Nations since 1992 despite coming close three times.

The unattached footballer is yet to see the country win Africa's prestigious national football tournament as he was born nine years following Ghana's last success.

In an interview with the UK's The Athletic, the winger shared his thoughts about the national team and explained his absence in recent times.

