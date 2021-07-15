Bank alert na kpagam: Ernest Chemist CEO gifts Hearts 20k for winning league

The CEO of Ernest Chemist has gifted the Accra based club GHC20,000

Mr Bediako Sampong has promised more surprises will follow if the team continues to win

Hearts of Oak are the champions of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Football club, Accra Hearts of Oak are on cloud nine after receiving an amount of GHC20,000 from the CEO of Ernest Chemist, Ernest Bediako Sampong.

This comes after the club secured the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League title with a game left to play.

The former Vice Board Chairman of Hearts of Oak paid a surprise visit to the team’s training camp on Wednesday, 14 July to present the gift.

Bank Alert: Ernest Chemist furnishes Hearts of Oak 20k for winning the league. Source: Facebook/accraheartsofoak

Source: Facebook

According to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Bediako Sampong promised there were more surprises to come if the team can maintain the good form. Presenting the amount on the business executive's behalf, his special aide Eric Kofi Quarshie said his boss was happy with the team's recent success.

"Mr Bediako Sampong is a Phobian by birth and a die-hard fan of the club, so we thought it wise to award the team for their excellent performances this season which enables them to break the long trophy drought."

Coach Samuel Boadu expressed his gratitude to the entrepreneur on behalf of the club.

The Phobians were declared champions after they drew with Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium and rivals Kumasi Asante Kototo lost to Bechem United last Sunday.

Hearts will end their season this Saturday, 17 July in Sogakope where they will play WAFA. It is expected that their coronation will happen at the Red Bull Arena.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Japanese coach, Kenichi Yatsuhashi has sent out a congratulatory message to Accra Hearts of Oak for winning this season’s Ghana Premier League title.

The Phobians were declared champions after they drew with Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium and rivals Kumasi Asante Kototo lost to Bechem United.

The draw with Liberty meant Hearts have now opened a four-point gap on Kotoko with a game left to play.

Michael Essien congratulates Hearts

YEN.com.gh also reported that former Black Stars and Chelsea midfielder, Michael Essien is the latest ex-international to congratulate Hearts of Oak for winning the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians were confirmed champions of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League after a 1-1 draw on Sunday July 11, 2021, against Liberty Professionals.

In a post on Instagram by the former Real Madrid player, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 38-year-old sent a simple congratulatory message to the Accra-based giants

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen