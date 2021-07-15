Former Real Madrid Femenino striker Eunice Beckmann earns Black Queens invite

German-born Ghanaian, Eunice Beckmann, has earned her first Black Queens invite

The former Real Madrid Femenino striker has been named in the Black Queens squad ahead of AWCON qualifiers

Eunice Beckmann plays for German club, FC Koln

German-born Ghanaian female footballer, Eunice Beckmann, has been handed her first Black Queens invite ahead of the AWCON qualifiers in October.

The 29-year-old former Real Madrid Femenino striker is expected to boost the squad ahead of the make-or-break game against the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

In a list sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Ghana Football Association website, the striker who now plies her trade in Germany was in the team.

Beckmann is expected to report to camp in the coming days as preparations start ahead of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifier later this year.

Coach Mercy Quarcoo-Tagoe named a 38-woman team, which will be trimmed to 26 before the qualifier in October.

The Black Queens face the Super Falcons in Nigeria in the first leg before the second leg in Ghana slated for February 2022.

The winner on aggregate goes on to face Niger or Ivory Coast for the Africa Women's Cup of Nations in Morocco next year.

Eunice Beckmann, who has represented Germany at the youth level, started her career at Duisburg before moving to Bayer Leverksuen.

She then moved to Sweden to play for Linkorpings and later returned to Germany to sign for giants Bayern Munich.

After two years in Munich, she joined the Boston Breakers in the United States before returning to Europe to play for FC Basel and Real Madrid Femenino.

