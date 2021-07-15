A pastor has caused an uproar on social media after dishing a relationship advice to people on Facebook

Pastor Samuel Ekundayo broke down how chicken can be employed in ascertaining if one's partner is being real in a relationship or not

Samuel shared a photo of one of the outings with his wife in which she was captured eating chicken in public without shame

A pastor has has educated social media users on how to detect if one's partner is being real in a relationship.

The pastor named Samuel Ekundayo in a Facebook post said this can be ascertained in the way the person handles chicken in the presence of the other partner while in public.

He said the way one munches on chicken determines if the person is pretending in a relationship or not Photo Credit: Samuel Ekundayo

Source: UGC

Using his wife as a case study, Samuel shared a photo of the lady 'man-handling' a piece of chicken on one of their dates.

The woman was seen in the picture munching on the edible without minding her hubby's presence.

He hailed his woman for being real and challenged others to carry out the test.

He wrote:

"If you’re in a relationship and you cannot eat your chicken the way my wife is eating it in this picture, in the presence of her then fiancé (me), just know that you both are still “forming”.

"This is one litmus test to know if you both are real or pretending.

"See somebody’s long neck.

"Someone guess the year…"

Netizens react

Omokunrin PureConcepts stated:

"Sir, it seems you were forming o... She is really digging it!"

Sia Elizabeth Gbenda said:

"Exactly Sir.

"There's dignity in been real."

Eze Onyeji commented:

"Originality is everything Sir..."

Source: Yen