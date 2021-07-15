BBC, Sky, Guardian, other foreign media cheer GPL's James Bissue's wonder goal

James Bissue's wonder strike is still trending

International media houses like BBC, SkySports, and Guardian have acknowledged the goal

Bissue scored from his own half in a Ghana Premier League game

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

James Bissue's magnificent strike for Elmina Sharks is getting a lot of attention from international sports media.

Bissue scored a worldie when he hit the ball from his own half in the match-day 33 game against Legon Cities at the Ndoum Stadium.

YEN.com.gh reported on Wednesday of how ESPNFC tweeted to acknowledge Elmina Shark midfielder James Bissue's rapturous goal for his club.

BBC, Sky, Guardian and other international sports media cheer GPL wonder strike. Source: Twitter/saddickadams

Source: Twitter

More international networks have joined the hype and are cheering for Bissue's goal to win the Puskas award.

The Puskás Award is FIFA's reward to any male or female player judged to have scored the most aesthetically significant, or "most beautiful" goal of the calendar year.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

What the international sports media is saying

Fan Reaction

After the exposure of Bissue's strike, a lot more people have joined the conversation with some indicating that he should win the Puskas.

@akwamidodzi said

"This goal must surely be considered for Puskas. Wonderful goal from Flag of Ghana, James Bissue."

@yawriches7 also agreed

"Potential Puskas award winner 2021 James Bissue"

Liverpool fan @michaeltaube wanted the Merseyside club to snap him up

"Umm...@LFC, could you please sign James Bissue? Thanks! "

Arsenal fan @__laolou had other ideas of his own

"@Arsenal announce James Bissue"

James Bissue's career path

30-year old Bissue began his career with Young Wages FC before moving on to join Eleven Wise in 2006. In January 2009, he went on a 2-week trial with Blackburn Rovers F.C. but could not secure a deal.

He, however, completed a move to Europe by signing with Israeli side, Hapoel Be'er Sheva FC in December 2009.

Bissue returned to the Ghana Premier League and made 15 appearances for Hearts of Oak in the 2012/2013 season.

His journey of finding a home sent him trialing with Asante Kotoko before a stint with Canadian side Montreal Impact where he did play a single game.

After a few more stints in the US and DR Congo, Bissue returned home to Eleven Wise before making a permanent move to Elmina Sharks in 2019

In other sports news, YEN.com.gh reported that 2020/2021 Ghana premier league winning coach, Samuel Boadu is set to marry his sweetheart in August.

Boadu, who just secured Accra Hearts of Oak their first league title since 2009, will marry Felicia Apimppanta in Kumasi on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

According to local news website kickgh.com spotted by YEN.com.gh, the wedding ceremony between the 35-year old and his fiancée will be held at the Pentecost International Worship Centre at Asokwa, a suburb of Kumasi.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen