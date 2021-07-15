New photos of Kumawood actress, Sandra Ababio, show how beautiful she has grown in appearance and in her physique.

Kumawood actress, Sandra Ankobiah, has stunned her fans with new photos of her looking so different in her physical appearance than former.

10 of the photos seen by YEN.com.gh detail how gorgeous Sandra looks and the change in her body change.

A collage of Sandra Ababio. Photo credit: @sandra_sarfo_ababio/Instagram

See all 10 photos below:

1. Looking like an angel:

2. Glowing in colours:

3. Sandra flaunts her rounded hips:

4. Confident lady in red:

5. Stylish Sandra Ababio:

6. Putting her full back on display:

7. It does not hurt to smile:

8. Beauty written all over her:

9. Showing fans what she's got:

10. She stressed that one must do whatever is good for the soul:

Reaction

The photos have received mixed reactions on social media with some people writing plainly that the actress has gone for plastic surgery to enhance her body.

See some of such comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

precious1photograher: “Is the body for me.”

brucedrench007: “It's not easy oh.”

Kelvina wrote in the Akan language that if one is rich, her backside never gets smaller:

kelvina_asare_: “Sika wo wohoa wo tu nsa.”

Ama wrote that it is a plastic surgery thing:

amakesewaaamoah: “@kelvina_asare_ plastic surgery butt! Nice though.”

Maame also wrote in the Akan language asking if that was really Sandra’s body, adding that it is a new back:

maame_akua_pinamang: “Eiii Sandra to nie.”

maame_akua_pinamang: “yeah new asss papa paaa.”

Some of the fans, however, admired Sandra:

fredjuliusb: “Beautiful.”

ireko: “So cute.”

kojo1922: “Stunning.”

sarfokofikingsley: “Unparalleled and Incomparable.”

aaron_heells: “You looks mesmerizing.”

_sheenaofficial: “Wow,sis you are soo beautiful.”

mickydeb: “You’re very beautiful woman.

Dating Lil Win

Meanwhile, the actress was rumoured to have dated her colleague actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win.

She denied it with all her power, stressing that she has no romantic relationship with the actor.

Lil Win later corroborated her denial and cautioned a blogger to avoid asking him foolish questions.

