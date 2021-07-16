The former Ghana player revealed he has been leaving in a rented apartments for the past eight years

Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife refuses to vacate his 7-bedroom East Legon mansion

The court has however thrown out Madam Gloria Appiah's second appeal to keep the mansion

Former Ghana international, Nii Odartey Lamptey, has opened up on the emotional rollercoaster he has suffered following his ex-wife's refusal to leave his seven-bedroom East Legon mansion.

According to Odartey Lamptey, the situation forced him into living in a rented apartment for the past eight years as his divorced wife claimed ownership of the house.

In an interview on Angel FM with sports journalist Saddick Adams, an emotional Lamptey revealed he sometimes cries over the deal but takes inspiration in his new family.

On Thursday, July 15, 2021, a court of appeal threw out Madam Gloria Appiah's second appeal to have ownership of his seven-bedroom house, although the first ruling of the case granted her one of his properties.

"Today, when I was going to the court, my first born hugged me and told me that I will win so that we move into our own house. I promised her that I'll give the house to her when I win. That's my only inspiration now," he told Angel FM.

“I have been renting for 8years now since the first ruling, while my ex-wife is living in my 7-bed room house in East Legon, in addition to the four-bedroom she has already been given," added the former Aston Villa player.

“Sometimes I shed tears when I’m alone in my room. My children sometimes encourage me and ask me not to cry again.”

The legal battle began when the ex-footballer found out his ex-wife's children were not his after a DNA test, leading to the two separating after many years together.

Following the divorce, a court granted her his four-bedroom house as part of alimony but she went to court to claim ownership of his other property.

Mr Lamptey is currently the coach of Ghana Premier League side, Elmina Sharks and is happily married to model Ruweida Yakubu, with whom he has three children.

