Black Queens striker Samira Suleman has started coaching in Iceland

The 29-year-old is preparing for life after football

Samira Suleman was a member of the Black Queens team at AWCON 2018

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Black Queens striker Samira Suleman seems to have started planning for life after football as she takes steps towards becoming a coach when she decides to hang her boots.

The 29-year-old, who plies her trade in Iceland with Vikingur Olafsvik took charge of the team in a friendly.

In photos posted on Twitter by the player, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Samira dubbed herself as coach Mira as she gave instructions to her players.

Black Queens forward Samira Suleman takes baby steps in coaching. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Coach_Mira9

Source: Twitter

The experienced forward is yet to acquire her coaching licenses but has revealed her dreams of stepping into that role in future.

Samira Suleman has been a member of the Black Queens since 2014 and played the Africa Women's Cup of Nations in Ghana three years ago.

However, she was omitted in coach Mercy Tagoe's squad for the qualifiers against Nigeria later this season.

The Black Queens have started preparations for the make-or-break game against the Super Falcons in October in Nigeria before the second leg in Ghana in February 2022.

The winner of the two legged game will go on to meet either Ivory Coast or Niger in the final round of qualifiers.

The next Africa Women Cup of Nations will be hosted in Morocco 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that German-born Ghanaian female footballer, Eunice Beckmann, has been handed her first Black Queens invite ahead of the AWCON qualifiers in October.

The 29-year-old former Real Madrid Femenino striker is expected to boost the squad ahead of the make-or-break game against the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

In a list sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Ghana Football Association website, the striker who now plies her trade in Germany was in the team.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen