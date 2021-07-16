MTN FA Cup draw was held on Thursday 15th July, 2021

Premier League champions Hearts of Oak will face Elmina Sharks

Defending champions Asante Kotoko will play Berekum Chelsea

Newly crowned Ghana Premier League champions, Accra Hearts of Oak are set to face Elmina Sharks in the quarterfinal of the MTN FA Cup.

The Phobians who are chasing their second title this year will travel to Elmina over the weekend of July 24th and 25th for the fixture.

Hearts of Oak’s fierce rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko will also face Berekum Chelsea at the Len Clay stadium in Obuasi in one of the mouthwatering fixtures of the round.

Other fixtures for the quarterfinal round will see AshantiGold play Kintampo Top Talent while fellow top division side Medeama face Attram DeVisser.

The winner of the Kotoko and Chelsea match will face the winner of the AshantiGold and Top Talent match in the semi-final

In the other side of the bracket, the winner of the Hearts of Oak vs Elmina Sharks game will play whoever come tops from the Medeama and Attram DeVisser game.

According to a GFA statement, the quarter-finals matches will take place on July 24 and 25 while the semi-final encounters are scheduled for 31st July and August 1, 2021.

Fans could be treated to another super clash if both Hearts and Kotoko progress to the final.

MTN FA Cup quarter-final draw in full

Asante Kotoko vs Berekum Chelsea

Elmina Sharks vs Hearts of Oak

Medeama vs Attram DeVisser

AshantiGold vs Top Talent FC

