Roma won their first game under Jose Mourinho

The team put 10 goals past Montecatini

Mourinho was appointed as Roma coach in May this year

Roma beat Serie D side Montecatini 10-0 in Jose Mourinho's first game as the coach of the Italian side.

This was Mourinho's first game after being appointed coach in May, 2021. A hat-trick from Borja Mayoral set the tone for the Rome club in Thursday's friendly.

Carles Perez, Gianluca Mancini, Riccardo Calafiori, Nicolo Zaniolo, Nicola Zalewski and Amadou Diawara were also on target for Roma.

Jose Mourinho leads Roma to a 10-0 win in his first game with the Italian side. Source: Twitter/ASRomaEn

Roma's official account on twitter tweeted, "The first training game of pre-season has just finished: a 10-0 win against guests Montecatini."

Watch all ten goals in the video bellow:

This is Mourinho's second stint in Italy after his two-year spell with Inter Milan where he won the treble with Nerazzurri.

