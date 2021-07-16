Kotoko will pocket $100,000 in cash and products from a partnership with CEEK

CEEK becomes the official virtual broadcast and entertainment partner of Asante Kotoko SC

The deal is set to last for three years

Kumasi Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has revealed that the club is set to receive $100,000 in cash and products from the award winning developers of premium social virtual and augmented reality experiences, CEEK.

According to a tweet form the club sighted by YEN.com.gh, the club were looking for an innovative way to reach out to their fans in the diaspora and Ghana as well, and CEEK presented the best opportunity.

It is understood that the three-year deal makes CEEK the Official virtual broadcast and entertainment partner of Asante Kotoko SC.

Players of Kumasi Asante Kotoko in their CEEK headphones. Source: Twitter/asantekotoko_sc

Source: Twitter

According to the CEO, the money from the deal has helped greatly and has been put to great use in some projects.

“The cash has gone a long way to help us with the Adako Jachie project and the products they are giving us have also seen our fans see the players wear the CEEK headset to cool off before and after matches.”

CEEK is an award-winning developer of premium social virtual and augmented reality experiences headquartered in Sacramento, California. The company is headed by a Ghanaian, Mary Spio.

