The Ministry of Finance has presented a loan agreement of GHC 1 billion to parliament

This is to help build facilities for the 2023 All Africa Games

Ghana will host the games in three cities: Accra, Kumasi and Cape Coast

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Reports making rounds in the local media indicate that the Ministry of Finance has presented a loan agreement of one billion Ghana Cedis ($170 million) to parliament to finance the provision of sports infrastructure and residential facilities for the All African Games.

According to CitiSports, the said amount will be obtained through a loan facility from Cal Bank. However, the proposal has been referred to the finance committee to deliberate and report before it is approved.

It is understood that the Government of Ghana has decided to abandon the construction of a 60,000 capacity Olympic Stadium at Borteyman to concentrate on already existing facilities including the University of Ghana Stadium.

Government pursues GHC1 billion loan to build infrastructure for the All Africa Games. Source: Facebook/insidethegamez

Source: Facebook

According to Graphic Sports, the LOC Chairman of the African Games, Dr Kweku Ofosu says that despite halting the Borteyman project, other auxiliary facilities will be constructed there.

“We will still have some facilities there, the impression in a section of the media indicates that nothing is going to happen at Borteyman but this is not true.

“We will have facilities like a swimming pool, tennis courts as well as a multipurpose building that will be used for indoor games” .

The African Games is set to be held in three cities in Ghana in 2023. Accra, Kumasi and Cape Coast have been earmarked to host the games, however, there is no date set for when it will be held.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In other stories, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumasi Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has revealed that the club is set to receive $100,000 in cash and products from the award winning developers of premium social virtual and augmented reality experiences, CEEK.

According to a tweet form the club sighted by YEN.com.gh, the club were looking for an innovative way to reach out to their fans in the diaspora and Ghana as well, and CEEK presented the best opportunity.

It is understood that the three-year deal makes CEEK the Official virtual broadcast and entertainment partner of Asante Kotoko SC.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen News