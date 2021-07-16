Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah says not playing their league matches at Baba Yara affected the team

The Porcupine Warriors were forced to switch stadia due to renovation works at the Baba Yara stadium

Kotoko failed to win the league after a 1-0 defeat to Hearts in Accra

Chief Executive Officer of Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, says they could have won the league if they had played their home matches at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors played their home games at the Accra Sports Stadium and Obuasi Len Clay due to renovation works at the Baba Yara Stadium.

In an interview with Accra based radio station, Happy FM, Nana Yaw Amponsah boldly stated that they were affected by playing their home games away from their favourite grounds.

"If we had played at the Baba Yara Stadium, we would've won this league with 10 points gap because at some point, we were leading Hearts of Oak with 4 points but we thank God we didn’t disgrace ourselves, considering all the disadvantages," he said.

He also added that refereeing decision went against them because the atmosphere was not as charged as it used to be for their matches.

"Some of the refereeing decisions that went against Kotoko this season, I believe if it was at the Baba Yara Stadium, the fear of God will be in some people. We all know that home advantage plays a key role in our football," added the young football administrator.

Although, the Reds have lost the Ghana Premier League to Hearts of Oak, the former Phar Rangers president insists it has been a good first year in charge of the club. Asante Kotoko have a shot at the MTN FA Cup after reaching the last eight.

"In all, Kotoko have done well considering all the challenges because if it were some teams, they would been battling relegation," said Nana Yaw Amponsah.

Asante Kotoko will end the Ghana Premier League season with a game against Karela United before the FA Cup quarter final clash against Berekum Chelsea.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak won the Premier League title for the first time in eleven years despite a pulsating 1-1 draw against Liberty Professionals on Sunday.

The Rainbow club were crowned after picking a point in Accra with close rivals Asante Kotoko losing in Bechem.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was the hero for the Phobians after heading in the opener with a powerful header at the stroke of half time.

