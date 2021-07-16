Black Princesses striker Abdulai Mukarama has joined Spanish club, Deportivo Alaves

The 18-year-old striker signed a two-year deal with the club

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup golden boot winner joins from Northern Ladies

Former Ghana Black Maidens captain, Abdulai Mukarama, has signed her first professional contract with Spanish female topflight club, Deportivo Alaves Femenino.

The 18-year-old signed a two-year deal with the club from Ghanaian topflight side Northern Ladies.

The Spanish club confirmed the signing of the Black Princesses striker on their official website, welcoming the prolific forward to the team.

Former FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner Abdulai Mukarama signs for Deportivo Alaves Femenino. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AlavesFem @AbdulaiMukrama

"Deportivo Alavés and Abdulai Mukarama have reached an agreement whereby the Ghanaian forward will become a new Albiazul player for the next two seasons," wrote Deportivo Alaves.

"Abdulai Mukarama [Ghana, 2002] occupies the forward position and comes to the Gloriosas from Northem Ladies FC. Last season she competed in LSU Soccer, the American university league, where she managed to be the top scorer of the championship," added the club.

Abdulai Mukarama just completed her college education with American University, Tyler Junior College, where she helped them win the national state championship.

She shot to prominence when she represented Ghana at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay, 2018. She scooped the Golden Boot award as the Black Maidens exited the competition at the quarter final stage.

The former Northern Ladies player was also crowned Bronze Ball winner at the tournament.

