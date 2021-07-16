The National Mosque of Ghana Complex has been commissioned

Present at the event were President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and other high-profile dignitaries

The complex houses a 15,000-seater mosque and an office complex for the National Chief Imam

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo earlier today commissioned the National Mosque of Ghana complex.

He was joined by other high-profile dignitaries including the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu to officially open the complex to public use.

Prez. Akufo-Addo, Vice Prez. Bawumia, others commission Ghana's National Mosque

Akufo-Addo Commissions Ghana's National Mosque; Chief Imam, other dignitaries grace Occasion

Akufo-Addo cutting the sod for the commissioning

Akufo-Addo commissions Ghana's National Mosque; Chief Imam, other dignitaries grace occasion

Akufo-Addo commissions Ghana's National Mosque; Chief Imam, other dignitaries grace occasion

Akufo-Addo commissions Ghana's National Mosque; Chief Imam, other dignitaries grace occasion

Akufo-Addo commissions Ghana's National Mosque; Chief Imam, other dignitaries grace occasion

Akufo-Addo commissions Ghana's National Mosque; Chief Imam, other dignitaries grace occasion

Akufo-Addo exchanging pleasantries with the Chief Imam

Sited at Kanda, the complex houses a 15,000 capacity seater grand mosque.

The building also contains several facilities including offices, an office complex for the National Chief Imam, a research complex, a senior high school, a clinic, an administration block and a conference centre.

Alleged to cost about $ 10 million, it was funded by the Turkish Hudai Foundation.

Find photos below of President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Bawumia and others at the commissioning of the mosque.

Prez. Akufo-Addo, Vice Prez. Bawumia, others commission Ghana's National Mosque

Prez. Akufo-Addo, Vice Prez. Bawumia, others commission Ghana's National Mosque

Prez. Akufo-Addo, Vice Prez. Bawumia, others commission Ghana's National Mosque

Prez. Akufo-Addo, Vice Prez. Bawumia, others commission Ghana's National Mosque

Prez. Akufo-Addo, Vice Prez. Bawumia, others commission Ghana's National Mosque

