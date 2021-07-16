Ajax and Man Utd target Kamaldeen Sulemana joins French club Stade Rennais

Ghanaian teen Kamaldeen Sulemana has been signed by French side Stade Rennais

The 19-year-old joins the Ligue 1 side on a five-year deal

Sulemana leaves FC Nordsjaelland after just a year and a half

Ghana international, Kamaldeen Sulemana, has completed his move to French Ligue 1 outfit Stade Rennais after successfully passing his medicals on Friday afternoon.

The 19-year-old winger put pen to paper on a five year deal which will see him stay at the club until the summer of 2026.

Stade Rennes confirmed the signing of the Ghanaian on their official website and on their social media handles, releasing a short video of how the process went.

The skillful winger joins the Rennais after just a season and a half at Danish club FC Nordsjaelland, where he courted the attention of several clubs including Manchester United and Ajax.

"Stade Rennais FC is pleased to welcome the young Ghanaian international Kamaldeen Sulemana from FC Nordsjælland. Author of 10 goals and 8 assists in the Danish league last season, he signed a 5-year contract with the Rouge et Noir." wrote Stade Rennais on their official website.

Sulemana becomes the fourth Ghanaian to play for the French club following the footsteps of John Mensah, Asamoah Gyan and John Boye.

“I am very happy to join Stade Rennais FC, a very good French club. The project meets my expectations. The Ligue 1 Uber Eats is one of the best leagues in Europe. There is a very good team in Rennes, a lot of talent. I know the club is famous for its training. For a young player like me, it is the best choice to progress. I have come to help the team achieve their goals. It is a great challenge to take up," said the talented player.

The Techiman-born will immediately join the club's pre-season as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.

