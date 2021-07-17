Hearts of Oak start celebrations ahead of Coronation with jama; video drops

Hearts playing body have started their celebrations ahead of their coronation

The phobians will be handed the Ghana Premier League title on Saturday, 17 July

The team received a rapturous welcome when they arrived in Sogakope

Accra Hearts of Oak have started their celebrations ahead of their coronation in their final league game of the season.

The phobians will be handed the Ghana Premier League title on Saturday, 17 July when they face Wafa in Sogakope.

A video posted by the club showed head coach Samuel Boadu dancing to some serious jama in the team bus on their way to Sogakope.

Hearts of Oak players and coach start celebrations ahead of Coronation with hot jama. Source: Twiiter/heartsofoakgh

Source: Twitter

In a tweet the club said, "Gye wo✌️ @OfficialBoadu The MOOD, The Night Before The CORO-NATION"

The also posted a video on YouTube telecasting the full jama mode activated by some players.

Ahead of the game against WAFA.....High morale and self-motivation at play as players bond together to end the league on a high. Hwei hwei, hwei Gu y3nso......Multiple musical notesMultiple musical notesMultiple musical notes

Fans welcome Hearts

The travelling members of the Hearts team received a rapturous welcome when they arrived in Sogakope on Friday, 16 July.

In pictures shared by the club you can see fans rallied in their numbers to cheer and welcome the team to the town.

Hearts will hope to banish their dire perforamances at the Sogakope Red Bull Arena, a venue where they tasted their heaviest ever defeat in the Ghana Premier League, a 5-0 loss to the academy boys.

Source: Yen.com.gh