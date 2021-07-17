Christian Atsu secures move to Suadi Arabian side Al-Ra'ed

Christian Atsu Has joined Al Raed

The Ghanaian has signed a two-year deal

Atsu become a free agent after his contract with English club Newcastle expired

Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu has completed a 2-year deal with Suadi club Al Raed.

Atsu tweeted to announce his pleasure at signing for the Buraidah side after after completing the move on Saturday, 17 July.

“As-salamu alaykum to all @alraedclub fans! I thank the president of @alraedclub Mr. Fahd Al-Mutawa and everyone involved at the club. I am happy to be a player of this great club! For the fans I promise to give everything I am looking forward for this new chapter”

Christian Atsu secures move to Suadi Arabian side Al Raed. Source: Twitter/alraedclub

Source: Twitter

Al-Ra'ed is a Saudi football club based in Buraidah, and the first of its kind in the Qassim region of Saudi Arabia.

They finished in ninth place in the league last season and will be hoping the signing of Atsu will propel them to the top of the table.

The 29-year old Atsu became a free agent after his contract with Newcastle expired thus making him available to sign for a club of his choice.

He joined Chelsea in the summer of 2013 after a bright stint with Portuguese side FC Porto. While at Chelsea, Atsu had loan spells at Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem, English sides Everton and Bournemouth before Spanish outfit Malaga.

