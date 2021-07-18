Ex-Black Stars defender stars in upcoming series

The defender and actor Lil Win shoot scenes for Agya Bofo) series

John Painstil played for the Black Stars for 12 years

Former Ghana defender John Painstil is the latest celebrity to join Kumawood actor Lil Win's production as he features in the upcoming Agya Bofo) series.

The ex-Fulham and Leicester City player joined Lil Win on set for the shooting of new scenes for the series which is expected to be released in the coming months.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the actor's Instagram page, the former Black Stars player is seen cladded in clothes and set for action.

Former Ghana defender John Painstil features in actor Lil Win's series. SOURCE: Instagram/ OfficialLilWin @GF_Awards

Source: Instagram

Lil Win is one of Ghana's top actors and has featured in several movies and in recent times he has collaborated with top music stars and celebrities for his Cocoa Season series.

His latest one, which is Agya Bofo) also features top comedians, Kalybos, Bismarck the Joke and General Ntatia.

John Painstil is the first Ghanaian footballer to play a role in any of Lil Win's series, leaving fans anxiously waiting to see what the two-times World Cup star has to offer.

The former footballer currently owns a football club in Accra and has been coaching since retiring from the sport, with his last professional role as a coach was when he was assistant as Kaizer Chiefs.

Painstil is one of the few players to have over fifty caps for the Black Stars, having played 89 times for Ghana, including at two World Cups.

