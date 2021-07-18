Bernard Tekpetey featured as Ludogorets thumped CSKA Moscow to win Super Cup

The Ghana international has won his second trophy with the club

The striker joined the Bulgarian giants in a permanent deal in the summer transfer window

Ghana striker Bernard Tekpetey starred as FC Ludogorets Razgrad whitewashed rivals CSKA Sofia to win the Bulgarian Super Cup.

The 23-year-old replaced Cypriot attacker Pieros Sotiriou with 20 minutes left as the Green Eagles defeated the capital based club 4-0 to scoop their fifth Super Cup.

In photos posted by the Ghanaian on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh. the striker is seen celebration with teammates and country Elvis Manu.

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey wins Bulgarian Super Cup with Ludogorets. SOURCE: Twitter/ @BTekpetey32

Source: Twitter

Tekpetey joined Ludogorets on loan from Schalke O4 last season, helping them win the Bulgarian league before sealing a permanent deal this summer.

Ludogorets had no mercy on their opponents after Brazilian forward Alex Santana and Bulgarian attacker Dominik Yankov scored for the champions in the first half.

And three minutes after the break, Pieros Sotiriou, who was later replaced by Tekpetey made it 3-0 before Zambian striker Mavis Tchibota completed the mauling with with six minutes left.

Bernard Tekpetey's Ghanaian compatriot Elvis Manu was also introduced in the 85th minute.

Both players are in their second season with the club, and have now won their second title in Bulgaria, adding the Super Cup to the league title.

Source: Yen.com.gh