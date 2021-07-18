Hearts of Oak have officially be crowned champions of the Ghana Premier League

The Phobians were given a befitting coronation after their game against WAFA

Hearts lost the game 1-0 to WAFA in Sogakope

Accra Hearts of Oak have officially been crowned champions of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season despite defeat on the final day to WAFA.

The Phobians were confirmed winners of the league last week after their draw against Liberty Professionals but were handed the trophy in a coronation ceremony at WAFA on Saturday.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, posted by the Ghana Premier League on Twitter, the 21 times champions were handed the trophy and their medals.

Although the Phobians lost on the final day to West Africa Football Academy, it did not mar the ceremony as fans chanted and danced to their anthem amid spectacular celebrations.

Togolese midfielder Youssifou Atte scored a beautiful freekick in the second half to separate the two sides in a pulsating encounter at the Red Bull Arena.

The Phobians walked away with the prize money of GHC 250,000 and will represented Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season.

Meanwhile, WAFA finished the season in third place and received GHC 85,000 as prize money.

Hearts have the chance to win the double when they face Elmina Sharks in the last eight of the MTN FA Cup.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, former Black Stars and Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien is the latest ex-international to congratulate Hearts of Oak for winning the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians were confirmed champions of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League after a 1-1 draw on Sunday July 11, 2021, against Liberty Professionals.

In a post on Instagram by the former Real Madrid player, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 38-year-old sent a simple congratulatory message to the Accra-based giants.

