Stephen Appiah posted a video of himself in the dark

Appiah posted a cryptic message to accompany the video

Fans have reacted to the video in hilarious manner

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah, has posted a video of himself jamming in his car on his Instagram page.

In the video, Appiah can be seen nodding his head to the song 'Ride for you' by Nigerian artist Phyno which features Davido while it was playing in the background.

He captioned the video with a cryptic message which sent a commenter to reply, "You’ve been dangerous since childhood"

"You’ve been dangerous since childhood" fan claims as Stephen Appiah jams in the dark. Source: Instagram/stepapp

Source: Original

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Appiah's caption read:

"A man in the dark can be dangerous #RideForYou"

It is not clear what he is referring to but could be a simple caption to reference the dark nature of the video.

Other members of the public including his celebrity friends also commented on the post.

Former Black Stars teammate Derrick Boateng commented; "Chilling "

Model Victorial Michaels also added her voice to the conversation posting a winking and tongue out emoji with a star emoji by it.

@osman_deco_suoza commented, "Legend" with two heart emojis.

@sstoejns poked some fun at Appiah with his now infamous quote, "The phones are calling "

@fuseynizakaria posted "You’ve been dangerous since childhood lol"

ohenedade__retorded "Eeeiii you this guy, you like flessssing"

Appiah was the captain of the Black Stars when Ghana qualified for their first ever FIFA World Cup and proceeded to captain the team at the 2010 event too.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Lionel Messi's Instagram post shortly after Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, 10 July, has become the most 'liked' picture on Instagram with 19.9million likes, AS reports.

The victory against Brazil ensured that Argentina claimed their first Copa America title since 1993 as it also gave captain Messi his first trophy for the national team.

Shortly after the final whistle, Messi posted a picture of himself with the Copa America trophy in the Maracana dressing room.

Six days after that photo, the post has now become the most 'liked' picture on Instagram with 19.9 million users giving their approval to the post and still counting.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen News