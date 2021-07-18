Essien has sent his best wishes to Ghanaian youngster Kamaldeen

Kamaldeen just signed for French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais

Kamaldeen responded to Essien in the comments

Former Black Star midfielder, Michael Essien, has sent his well wishes to Kamaldeen Sulemana after the latter sealed his move to French side Stade Rennais.

Sulemana completed his move to the French Ligue 1 side on Friday, July 16, 2021 after an 18-month spell in Denmark with FC Nordsjaelland.

In a post on his Instagram page spotted by YEN.com.gh, Essien congratulated Kamaldeen and wished him well.

Michael Essien sends well wishes to Kamaldeen Sulemana after Stade Rennais move. Source: Twitter/staderennais

Source: Twitter

Wishing you all the best @kamaldeenho10 in your new club @staderennaisfc Good luck

The 19-year old Kamaldeen responded in the comments, thanking his fellow Ghanaian and former coach saying "medaase".

Essien is part of the coaching body of FC Nordsjaelland where Kamaldeen has been playing since January 2020.

The former Chelsea midfielder joined the coaching staff of the Danish club in September 2020 and has been on their coaching staff ever since.

The former Black Stars player was a part of Ghana's 2006 and 2014 World Cup squads in Germany and Brazil respectively as well as the 2008 and 2010 African Cup of Nations.

Kamaldeen Sulemana signs for Stade Rennais

Ghana international, Kamaldeen Sulemana, completed his move to French Ligue 1 outfit Stade Rennais after successfully passing his medicals on Friday afternoon.

The 19-year-old winger put pen to paper on a five year deal which will see him stay at the club until the summer of 2026.

Stade Rennes confirmed the signing of the Ghanaian on their official website and on their social media handles, releasing a short video of how the process went.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu has completed a 2-year deal with Suadi club Al Raed.

Atsu tweeted to announce his pleasure at signing for the Buraidah side after completing the move on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

The 29-year old Atsu became a free agent after his contract with Newcastle expired, thus making him available to sign for a club of his choice.

