Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has been named coach of Kenpong Football Academy

Kwesi Appiah takes up the role two years after leaving the Black Stars job

The ex-Black Stars player has been tasked with unearthing talents

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Former Black Stars player and coach Kwesi Appiah is back in management after he was appointed coach of Kenpong Football Academy.

The 61-year-old has been tasked with the role of nurturing and developing football talents from all over the country.

The ambitious academy, owned by business man Kennedy Agyepong, announced the appointment of Kwesi Appiah on Sunday, July 18, 2021 on the academy's official twitter page.

Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah appointed coach of Kenpong Football Academy. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

"KFA Coach, James Kwesi Appiah, Is Millennium Coach! Mr Kennedy Agyepong, Founder of the Kenpong Football Academy, wishes to congratulate Coach James Kwesi Appiah," wrote the club.

“We are proud and honoured to have you as our Head Coach and may God bless your good works with KFA!," added the club.

Kwesi Appiah's last job as a coach was with the senior national team, where he led the Black Stars to the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019.

However, the Ghana Football Association failed to renew his contract, appointing Charles Kwablan Akonnor as his replacement.

The ex-Asante Kotoko captain has enormous experience in coaching, having had a spell in Sudan, where he coached Al Khartoum.

He was also the first Ghanaian coach to qualify the Black Stars to the FIFA World Cup.

Kenpong Football Academy is situated in the Central Region, and was formed by former vice chairman of Asante Kotoko, Kennedy Agyepong.

The business mogul's vision is to produce talents that could feature for top clubs around the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Chief Executive Officer of Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, says they could have won the league if they had played their home matches at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors played their home games at the Accra Sports Stadium and Obuasi Len Clay due to renovation works at the Baba Yara Stadium.

In an interview with Accra based radio station, Happy FM, Nana Yaw Amponsah boldly stated that they were affected by playing their home games away from their favourite grounds.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen Ghana