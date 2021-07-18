Abedi Pele is the latest African legend to join EA Sports heroes

The three times Africa Player of the Year has been included in FIFA 22

He joins Drogba, Essien and Jay Jay Okocha as the only Africans on the list

Three times African Footballer of the Year, Abedi Ayew Pele is the latest former footballer to be included in the EA Sports FIFA 22 heroes.

The iconic Ghanaian footballer joins a list that includes Ivorian super star Dedier Drogba, compatriot Michael Essien and former Nigeria captain Jay Jay Okocha.

In the new squad outdoored by EA Sports and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian together with Spanish forward Fernando Morientes had the best rating of 89.

Ghana legend Abedi Pele finally confirmed EA Sports FIFA 22 hero. SOURCE: Twitter/ @EASPORTSFIFA

The new list of nine players has Mario Gomez of Germany, Diego Milito (Argentina), Al Jaber (Saudi Arabia), Campos (Mexico), Tim Cahill (Australia), Clint Dempsey (USA) and Robbie Keane (Ireland).

"Ghana's finest-ever was give the nickname "Pele" after the Brazilian icon. Playing for OM in the 90's, he was known as one of the finest playmakers of his generation," wrote ea.com.

"He would prove this in the 1993 UEFA Champions League final, where he assisted the winning goal, immortalizing himself in Marseille and football history," added the website.

Every year, a legend is included in the list, which has the likes of Maradona, Pele, Lev Yashin, Johann Cruyff and George Best.

The global list also includes Carles Puyol, Fabio Cannavaro, Steven Gerrard, Clarence Seedorf, Robert Pires, Deco and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Abedi Pele was a gem during his playing days, leading French club Olympique Marseille to their first and only UEFA Champions League title.

The father of current Ghana captain Andre Ayew was part of the Black Stars team that won the country's last AFCON title, in 1982. He has won several individual accolades, including the African Football of the Year award.

